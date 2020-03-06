FHD: Coronavirus cases in Florida rise to 9

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health confirmed 4 cases of COVID-19 in Florida. There are an additional five cases where Florida residents who were not living in Florida at the time tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals are now back in the U.S. being monitored until healthy.
According to the FDH, one case is that of a non-Florida resident. FDH is currently awaiting the results for 51 COVID-19 tests.
This update comes after the FHD announced on Thursday that a Santa Rosa County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
FDH currently has 264 people under public health monitoring and they’ve already monitored 981 so far.
