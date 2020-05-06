Fewer robocalls due to pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CNN) — Does this sound familiar? You pick up the phone and hear someone talking to you — wait, no– talking at you — and they won’t stop. That’s when you realize– it’s one of those annoying robocalls.

However, have you noticed you’ve been getting fewer of them? In fact, the number of robocalls people got in the US last month was at its lowest in two years. That’s according to a robocall-prevention service called YouMail. It’s mostly because international call centers are shut down right now during the pandemic.

This isn’t just a minor jump. We’re talking 2.86 billion calls in April compared to 5.66 billion in October.

