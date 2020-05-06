Fewer robocalls due to pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CNN) — Does this sound familiar? You pick up the phone and hear someone talking to you — wait, no– talking at you — and they won’t stop. That’s when you realize– it’s one of those annoying robocalls.

However, have you noticed you’ve been getting fewer of them? In fact, the number of robocalls people got in the US last month was at its lowest in two years. That’s according to a robocall-prevention service called YouMail. It’s mostly because international call centers are shut down right now during the pandemic.

This isn’t just a minor jump. We’re talking 2.86 billion calls in April compared to 5.66 billion in October.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories