Feeding the Gulf Coast to hold emergency food distribution Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and need help, Feeding the Gulf Coast wants to help.

They are working with the Mobile Sports and Entertainment group to distribute food Friday, April 24, 2020.

This is a large emergency food distribution at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Pre-registered spots are already full, but you can still attend to be put on a waitlist. Distribution is set for 10 a.m. Distribution for the waitlist starts at 11 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.

