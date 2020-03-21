Feeding the Gulf Coast Opens Sites to Feed Kids During School Closures

Unedited press release from Feeding the Gulf Coast

Milton, FL — March 20, 2020

Feeding the Gulf Coast is diligently working to provide food for those who are currently and will be impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The food bank is partnering with local community organizations to offer free meals to children, 18 and under, who are no longer receiving free or reduced lunch due to school closures. The program is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Distribution sites will begin serving on Monday, March 23 (Site list below).

Sites may be working at capacity and will need extra hands to help distribute meals to kids. The food bank is looking for volunteers to lend a hand during specific dates and times. Healthy volunteers and donations are essential now more than ever, for the food bank to serve the vast need in the communities the organization serves. Individuals looking to donate or volunteer can do so by visiting www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

As families are faced with an increased need for food due to school closures, inability to work, or facing self-quarantine requirements, the “Find Help” feature available at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org, is the best source of information for families and individuals seeking assistance. Individuals can also call (888) 704-FOOD. For needs specific to child nutrition, text “FOOD” to 877-877.

During this time of uncertainty and crisis, Feeding the Gulf Coast remains dedicated to serving the community. Working with community partners, the food bank will continue to be an organization of hope and support for families facing hunger. For more information regarding the work Feeding the Gulf Coast is doing to fight hunger during this time of increased need visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/learn-more/covid-19-response.

*For distribution site days/times please visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-

