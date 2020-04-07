Feeding The Gulf Coast in need of volunteers

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — There are several food banks in the News 5 area working hard to provide meals to families in need. Feeding The Gulf Coast is one of those organizations and they need help. Community Engagement Coordinator Aubrey Grier says Coronavirus has created some challenges, like how to get volunteers in the warehouse while following CDC guidelines.

“We don’t want to have more than 5 to 10 volunteers in here at a time, depending on what they are doing,” Grier said. “Just because of the space.”

Grier says volunteers are needed to help sort food at the Milton warehouse.

“We need volunteers to sort the food that is coming from our retail stores and retail pickup locations,” Grier said. “So we need people to sort that. We really need help with just general operations assistance.”

Grier says if you would like to volunteer, you can go to the Feeding The Gulf Coast website. You can also visit the website if your family is in need of food. Grier says donations are also needed, as of now, monetary donations are preferred to cut down on the risk.

“Last week just in general, we pushed out 100,000 pounds just at those mobile food pantries,” Grier said.

