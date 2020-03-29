Feds: Gun shops, firing ranges are essential businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Gun shops and firing ranges are among the businesses deemed essential in new guidance from the Department of Homeland Security. According to the guidelines on their website, “workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges,” should be allowed to continue working.

DHS updated its guidance after several states moved to close gun shops during the coronavirus crisis. The NRA is suing California over its decision to do it, saying gun shops are protected by the second amendment in times of crisis, “nothing is more important than protecting ourselves and our families — especially during these times of uncertainty. Yet, some anti-gun lawmakers are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to deny you and your loved ones your fundamental right to self-defense and your Second Amendment rights,” the NRA states on a website tracking states’ reaction to covid-19 as it pertains to guns.

Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are among the states listed in green, meaning gun sales can continue. However buying guns in those states is still a challenge with long delays in background checks. Background checks normally only take minutes but are routinely taking up to five days now. This is something the NRA says is intentional, “these anti-gun and anti-self defense extremists deem gun stores “non-essential,” they shut down issuance of firearm permits, and, in some locations, they have created extreme delays for background checks required for firearm transfers. Some jurisdictions have even put added restrictions on firearm transfers, making it all but impossible for many law-abiding Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights.“

The NRA says Americans must be able to protect themselves now more than ever as jurisdictions release prisoners to prevent the spread of covid-19 and back off on arresting others.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES