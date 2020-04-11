Feds allow drive-up gun sales amid virus

Coronavirus

(CNN) — The Federal Government signed off on a new rule that allows gun dealers to provide a drive-up or walk-up service.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives said the move is in response to questions about how gun dealers can sell the weapons during the pandemic.

The guns must be bought on the gun dealer’s property.

Last month, the FBI reported more than three million background checks as people rushed to get weapons during the COVID-19 crisis.

