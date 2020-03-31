Federal judges in Ala., Texas, Ohio block abortion bans amid coronavirus pandemic

by: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Federal judges in Texas, Alabama and Ohio have temporarily blocked efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rulings Monday were handed down as providers in Iowa and Oklahoma filed lawsuits to stop states from trying to close their doors during the outbreak. Their aim is to stop state officials from prohibiting abortions as part of temporary policy changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Texas said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly” on a women’s right to abortion. A separate judge in Ohio says such orders are unconstitutional if they prohibit abortions.

