FDOT: More than 4,000 drivers from high risk areas have passed through Florida checkpoints

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation is reporting more than 4,000 travelers from high risk areas of COVID-19 have come through checkpoints at the Florida state border over the past two weeks.

Governor Ron Desantis ordered checkpoints set up at I-10 coming into Escambia County, Fla. from Baldwin County, Ala. and on I-95 going from Georgia into Florida near Jacksonville.

Commercial vehicles are exempt from the checkpoint ensuring interstate commerce is not impeded.

Travelers coming from an area with significant community spread of COVID-19 are required to complete a traveler form, FDOT Communications Director Beth Frady said.

Those completing forms are still allowed to go to their destination but the state has their contact information, where they are coming from and where they are headed.

