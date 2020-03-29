Florida Department of Health reports COVID-19 cases reach 4,246 Sunday morning

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health reports there are 4,246 COVID-19 cases statewide with the death toll reaching 56 Sunday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases within the Florida counties we cover:

Escambia: 30

  • Patients age ranges from 20 to 94
  • Two hospitalizations
  • Patients live in Pensacola and Cantonment

Santa Rosa: 20

  • Patients age ranges from 0 to 81
  • One death
  • Seven hospitalizations
  • Patients live in Navarre, Pace, Milton and Gulf Breeze

Okaloosa: 31

  • Patients age ranges from 24 to 87
  • Five hospitalizations
  • Patients live in Niceville, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Mary Esther and Missing

For the full breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
