Florida Department of Health reports COVID-19 cases reach 4,246 Sunday morning

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health reports there are 4,246 COVID-19 cases statewide with the death toll reaching 56 Sunday morning.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases within the Florida counties we cover:
Escambia: 30
- Patients age ranges from 20 to 94
- Two hospitalizations
- Patients live in Pensacola and Cantonment
Santa Rosa: 20
- Patients age ranges from 0 to 81
- One death
- Seven hospitalizations
- Patients live in Navarre, Pace, Milton and Gulf Breeze
Okaloosa: 31
- Patients age ranges from 24 to 87
- Five hospitalizations
- Patients live in Niceville, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Mary Esther and Missing
