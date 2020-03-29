Florida Department of Health reports COVID-19 cases reach 4,246 Sunday morning

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health reports there are 4,246 COVID-19 cases statewide with the death toll reaching 56 Sunday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases within the Florida counties we cover:

Escambia: 30

Patients age ranges from 20 to 94

Two hospitalizations

Patients live in Pensacola and Cantonment

Santa Rosa: 20

Patients age ranges from 0 to 81

One death

Seven hospitalizations

Patients live in Navarre, Pace, Milton and Gulf Breeze

Okaloosa: 31

Patients age ranges from 24 to 87

Five hospitalizations

Patients live in Niceville, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Mary Esther and Missing

