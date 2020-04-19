FDOH reports death of 44-year-old man related to COVID-19 in Okaloosa County, marks the county’s third death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Dept. of Health reports a third death related to COVID-19 in Okaloosa County.

A 44-year-old man has died from symptoms related to COVID-19, according to the FDOH.

Recent reports show Florida is at 26,314 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 774.

