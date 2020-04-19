FDOH reports death of 44-year-old man related to COVID-19 in Okaloosa County, marks the county’s third death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Dept. of Health reports a third death related to COVID-19 in Okaloosa County.
A 44-year-old man has died from symptoms related to COVID-19, according to the FDOH.
Recent reports show Florida is at 26,314 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 774.
For a more detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Alabama storm leaves several inches of hail behind
- PICTURES: Hail storm leaves Alabama home full of holes
- Superintendents all over the Panhandle weigh in on school closures
- Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic
- VIDEO: Alabama mascot rolls through neighborhoods to spread cheer