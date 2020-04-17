FDOH reports 6th death in Santa Rosa County related to COVID-19, state over 24K in cases

FLORIDA (WKRG) – A 6th death related to COVID-19 was reported in Santa Rosa County by the Florida Department of Health.
According to the FDOH, there is a total of 24,119 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 686.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
ESCAMBIA: 282 confirmed cases, 4 reported deaths
OKALOOSA: 119 confirmed cases, 1 reported death
SANTA ROSA: 129 confirmed cases, 6 reported deaths
For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- Land O’ Lakes removes Native American ‘butter maiden’ from packaging
- Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor was Israel’s 1st virus victim
- Clinical trial shows COVID-19 patients are recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir
- Game on: Florida arcade to rent out, deliver game and pinball machines to customers at home
- Two men wanted in connection to Thursday shooting in Pensacola