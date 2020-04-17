FDOH reports 6th death in Santa Rosa County related to COVID-19, state over 24K in cases

Coronavirus

FLORIDA (WKRG) – A 6th death related to COVID-19 was reported in Santa Rosa County by the Florida Department of Health.

According to the FDOH, there is a total of 24,119 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 686.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 282 confirmed cases, 4 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 119 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

SANTA ROSA: 129 confirmed cases, 6 reported deaths

For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

