FDOH: Over 13,000 cases statewide, 236 deaths reported

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 13,324 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 236.
Here’s a look at where some of the counties stand:
ESCAMBIA: 125
OKALOOSA: 62
SANTA ROSA: 55
For a further breakdown on counties, visit this link.
