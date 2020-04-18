FDOH: Names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases released

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health released new COVID-19 reports where the names of long-term care facilities with positive cases are now included.
Below is a list of all long-term care facilities that were affected by COVID-19 in Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY:
- Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Asbury Place
- Brookdale Pensacola
- De Luna Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Homestead Village Retirement Community
- Olive Branch Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Rehabilitation Center At Park Place
- Rosewood Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center
- Southern Oaks Care Center
- Specialty Health And Rehabilitation Center
- Westpointe Retirement Community Inc
OKALOOSA COUNTY:
- Fort Walton Rehabilitation Facility
- Manor At Blue Water Bay
SANTA ROSA COUNTY:
- Arbors Of Gulf Breeze
The newly released report was made available after Gov. DeSantis’ Saturday briefing.
If interested in viewing the full report click here and select “See the report.”
