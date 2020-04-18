FDOH: Names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases released

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health released new COVID-19 reports where the names of long-term care facilities with positive cases are now included.

Below is a list of all long-term care facilities that were affected by COVID-19 in Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY:

Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center

Asbury Place

Brookdale Pensacola

De Luna Health And Rehabilitation Center

Homestead Village Retirement Community

Olive Branch Health And Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center At Park Place

Rosewood Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center

Southern Oaks Care Center

Specialty Health And Rehabilitation Center

Westpointe Retirement Community Inc

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

Fort Walton Rehabilitation Facility

Manor At Blue Water Bay

SANTA ROSA COUNTY:

Arbors Of Gulf Breeze

The newly released report was made available after Gov. DeSantis’ Saturday briefing.

If interested in viewing the full report click here and select “See the report.”

