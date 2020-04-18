FDOH: Names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases released

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health released new COVID-19 reports where the names of long-term care facilities with positive cases are now included.

Below is a list of all long-term care facilities that were affected by COVID-19 in Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY:

  • Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center
  • Asbury Place
  • Brookdale Pensacola
  • De Luna Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Homestead Village Retirement Community
  • Olive Branch Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Rehabilitation Center At Park Place
  • Rosewood Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center
  • Southern Oaks Care Center
  • Specialty Health And Rehabilitation Center
  • Westpointe Retirement Community Inc

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

  • Fort Walton Rehabilitation Facility
  • Manor At Blue Water Bay

SANTA ROSA COUNTY:

  • Arbors Of Gulf Breeze

The newly released report was made available after Gov. DeSantis’ Saturday briefing.

If interested in viewing the full report click here and select “See the report.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories