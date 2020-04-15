FDOH: More than 22K COVID-19 cases in state, 614 reported deaths

FLORIDA (WKRG) – The Florida Department of Health reports over 22,000 COVID-19 cases. In all there 22,519 cases and 614 reported deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 261 confirmed cases, 4 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 107 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

SANTA ROSA: 115 confirmed cases, 4 reported deaths

