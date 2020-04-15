FDOH: More than 22K COVID-19 cases in state, 614 reported deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) – The Florida Department of Health reports over 22,000 COVID-19 cases. In all there 22,519 cases and 614 reported deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 261 confirmed cases, 4 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 107 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

SANTA ROSA: 115 confirmed cases, 4 reported deaths

For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories