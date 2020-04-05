FDOH: More than 12,000 cases statewide, 221 deaths reported

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 12,350 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 221.
Here’s a look at where some of the counties stand:
ESCAMBIA: 125
OKALOOSA: 62
SANTA ROSA: 55
For a further breakdown on counties, visit this link.
