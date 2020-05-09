FDOH: Florida surpasses 40k in COVID-19 cases

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 40,001COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 1,715.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 634 confirmed cases, 18 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 168 confirmed cases, 5 death reported

SANTA ROSA: 172 confirmed cases, 9 deaths reported

For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

