FDOH: Florida surpasses 40k in COVID-19 cases

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Whether it’s a helping hand or roaring funeral escort, service organizations for American veterans are also feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

This carwash at American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is one small way the organization is trying to raise money. They, like a lot of American Legions around the country have had to keep their doors shut. It’s a problem for a lot these veterans groups. Alcohol and food sales inside is what fund their operations on the outside. Outside one of the most visible displays of veteran support can be seen anytime the Honor guard is part of the procession of a veteran’s funeral. The American Legion Post in Theodore is also holding its own fundraiser to help continue to pay for outreach efforts.