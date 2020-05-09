FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 40,001COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 1,715.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
ESCAMBIA: 634 confirmed cases, 18 reported deaths
OKALOOSA: 168 confirmed cases, 5 death reported
SANTA ROSA: 172 confirmed cases, 9 deaths reported
For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.
LATEST STORIES
- Mick Jagger, Spike Lee react to the death of Little Richard
- American Legion Posts face financial struggle in pandemic
- FDOH: Florida surpasses 40k in COVID-19 cases
- Cool afternoon, lovely Evening ahead
- Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home