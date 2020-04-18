FDOH: Florida surpasses 25k confirmed COVID-19 cases

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 25,269 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 740.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
ESCAMBIA: 303 confirmed cases, 6 reported deaths
OKALOOSA: 126 confirmed cases, 1 death reported
SANTA ROSA: 132 confirmed cases, 6 deaths reported
For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.
