FDOH: Florida COVID-19 numbers surpass 9,500

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) - A mom on the Eastern Shore is hoping her son, Caleb, is healthy again soon. 7-year-old Caleb has Cerebral Palsy and Autism, but she also believes he has COVID-19.

“I know they’re giving us everything right now as if he does have it. They went ahead and treated it as we don’t have a test, we can’t get a test. We’re going to treat him as though he has it,” she said Friday.