FDOH: Florida COVID-19 numbers surpass 9,500

FLORIDA (WKRG) – The Florida Department of Health reports 9,585 COVID-19 cases statewide, the death toll rising to 163.
Here’s a look at where some of the counties stand:
ESCAMBIA: 112
OKALOOSA: 52
SANTA ROSA: 47
For a further breakdown on counties, visit this link.
