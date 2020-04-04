FDOH: Florida COVID-19 numbers surpass 11,000, first death in Escambia County

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Dept. of Health reports 11,111 COVID-19 cases and Escambia County’s first COVID-19 related death.

Here’s a look at where some of the counties stand:

ESCAMBIA: 117

OKALOOSA: 59

SANTA ROSA: 49

For a further breakdown on counties, visit this link.

