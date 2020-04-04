FDOH: Florida COVID-19 numbers surpass 11,000, first death in Escambia County

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Dept. of Health reports 11,111 COVID-19 cases and Escambia County’s first COVID-19 related death.
Here’s a look at where some of the counties stand:
ESCAMBIA: 117
OKALOOSA: 59
SANTA ROSA: 49
For a further breakdown on counties, visit this link.
