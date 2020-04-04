FDOH: Florida COVID-19 numbers surpass 11,000, first death in Escambia County

CORDOBA, Mexico (CBS) -- Covid the tiger was born in Mexico less than a month ago and is far from being a virus. He is a Bengal Tender who came to light in a private zoo dedicated to rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections.

His mother is an eight-year-old tigress who was saved and later operated on for a hip injury. The cub's six-year-old father arrived at the zoo after breaking his mouth when he bit into a vase at the family home where he lived, according to the zoo's owner, Gonzalo Rodriguez.