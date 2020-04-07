FDOH: Florida COVID-19 cases surpass 14,500, second death reported in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 78-year-old man has died due to complications with coronavirus in Escambia County, the Florida Department of Health reports.

The death was reported in new data released by health department Tuesday morning, along with 28 other new deaths in Florida.

The man’s death marks the second coronavirus-related death in Escambia County and the fifth in the News 5 Northwest Florida viewing area, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County.

A 75-year-old woman in Escambia County has also died from coronavirus. Her death was reported Saturday.

In Santa Rosa County, a 71-year-old man and a 81-year-old woman have also died. Their cases were previously reported.

An 87-year-old man also died in Okaloosa County due to COVID-19. His case was also previously reported.

Updated case numbers from the Florida Department of Health show:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY — 165 cases

SANTA ROSA COUNTY — 65 cases

OKALOOSA COUNTY — 69 cases

More than 14,500 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. FDOH reports 283 people have died.

We’ll continue to update these numbers as they change often.

