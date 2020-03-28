FDOH: Florida COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the death toll

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health reports 3,763 COVID-19 cases in the state with a death toll of 54.

Here’s a list of the county breakdowns in our coverage area:

Escambia County — 27

Santa Rosa County — 14

Washington County — 1

To view Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, click this link.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
