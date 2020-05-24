FDOH: Florida cases over 50K, deaths surpass 2K

FLORIDA (WKRG) — COVID-19 cases in Florida are at 50,867 and there’s a total of 2,237 deaths, according to FDOH.
At this time, the United States has 1.67 million cases confirmed and 97,781 deaths.
Follow this link for a breakdown of Florida cases.
