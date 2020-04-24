FDOH: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000 in Florida, now over 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Statewide confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida have surpassed 30,000, while the COVID-19 death toll in Florida now has reached more than 1,000 fatalities.

The newest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there have been 30,174 confirmed cases and 1,012 deaths.

A new COVID-19 death has been reported in Escambia County. A 75-year-old woman has died, marking the 11th COVID-19 death in Escambia County.

Escambia County now has had 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In neighboring Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties, there have been 143 and 147 confirmed cases respectively.

Santa Rosa County has had six deaths and Okaloosa has had three.

This information is constantly being updated by the health department. We will bring you updates as new information becomes available.

