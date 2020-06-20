FDOH: COVID-19 cases spreading quickly within families in Escambia Co.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the state of Florida is seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, there is a 320 percent increase in the rate of cases within family units in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“We had up to nine families that had two or more cases. One family had six cases where someone brought it into the family and infected five other people.” Dr. John Lanza

Dr. Lanza said that’s partly why we are seeing a spike in cases but also because of more testing. There are 300-400 people per day being tested in Escambia County.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday there are now more young people testing positive for COVID-19.

“Last week the median age of all the positive tests in the state of Florida was 37,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I can tell you with the cases we’re seeing this week, which have been increased cases, that median age is plunging even further.”

Health officials are strongly encouraging people to wear masks in public. As Dr. Lanza addressed the county commission Thursday, Commissioner Lumon May asked him if the people squeezed in behind him should be wearing masks and he called them out.

“You would recommend that we require masks?” May asked.

“Yes, I don’t see a whole lot of it here,” Dr. Lanza replied.

“No, they’re not adhering to your recommendation,” May said.

