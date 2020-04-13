FDOH: COVID-19 cases exceed 20K statewide

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 20,601 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 470.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 235 confirmed cases, 3 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 102 confirmed cases, 1 death reported

SANTA ROSA: 112 confirmed cases, 4 deaths reported

For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

LATEST STORIES