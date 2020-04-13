FDOH: COVID-19 cases exceed 20K statewide

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 20,601 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 470.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 235 confirmed cases, 3 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 102 confirmed cases, 1 death reported

SANTA ROSA: 112 confirmed cases, 4 deaths reported

For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories