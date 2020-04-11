FDOH: COVID-19 cases exceed 18K statewide

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There are reportedly 18,494 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 438, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

ESCAMBIA: 206 confirmed cases, 3 reported deaths

OKALOOSA: 91 confirmed cases, 1 death reported

SANTA ROSA: 105 confirmed cases, 3 deaths reported

For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.

