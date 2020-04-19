FDOH: Confirms second death in Okaloosa County as Florida nears 26k COVID-19 cases

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Dept. of Health reported the second death in Okaloosa county. Florida now currently has 25,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 764 deaths.
Below are the latest COVID-19 cases by county according to the FODH:
Escambia County has 309 confirmed cases and 8 confirmed deaths.
Santa Rosa County has 138 confirmed cases and 6 confirmed deaths.
Okaloosa county has 131 confirmed cases and 2 confirmed deaths.
See the latest COVID-19 cases here.
