FDOH: Confirmed over 35k COVID-19 cases

Have a question about COVID-19? Email the question, your name, and your city to our experts at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv to have it answered on “Coronavirus House Calls.” Watch the next episode RIGHT HERE on Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. CT!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we're looking past statistics. With parts of the country reopening, confusion surrounds our ever-evolving situation. We're here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this "new normal" together.