FDOH: Confirmed over 35k COVID-19 cases

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 35,463 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 1,364.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
ESCAMBIA: 538 confirmed cases, 13 reported deaths
OKALOOSA: 158 confirmed cases, 5 death reported
SANTA ROSA: 157 confirmed cases, 8 deaths reported
For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.
