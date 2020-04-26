FDOH: Confirmed over 31.5k COVID-19 cases

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 31,528 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 1,074.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
ESCAMBIA: 457 confirmed cases, 11 reported deaths
OKALOOSA: 149 confirmed cases, 3 death reported
SANTA ROSA: 149 confirmed cases, 6 deaths reported
For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.
