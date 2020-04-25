FDOH: Confirmed over 30k COVID-19 cases and over 1k deaths

FLORIDA (WKRG) — According to the Florida Department of Health, there are reportedly 30,839 COVID-19 cases statewide with a death toll of 1,055.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
ESCAMBIA: 442 confirmed cases, 56 reported deaths
OKALOOSA: 149 confirmed cases, 3 death reported
SANTA ROSA: 147 confirmed cases, 6 deaths reported
For a more detailed breakdown of all Florida counties visit this link.
Latest Stories
- Man killed Saturday morning in Atmore
- Jets select Theodore’s Lamical Perine in 4th round of NFL Draft
- Ongoing murder investigation on Strange Street
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 25
- BIKER DAD: Motorcycle parade at veterans home shows heroes that even though they are isolated, they are not alone