FDOH announces change in Pensacola drive-thru testing location

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health has announced a location change for a state-run COVID-19 testing site in Pensacola.

Testing will take place for only Florida residents with or without symptoms Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is 1300 West Gregory St., which replaces the site at Pensacola State College Warrington Campus.

Those wishing to be tested do not need to make an appointment and should bring your Florida driver’s license.

FDOH established a goal to test two percent of the state population per month as part of the state’s phase one re-opening strategy which started May 4.

LATEST STORIES