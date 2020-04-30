FDOH: 4th COVID-19 related death reported in Okaloosa County, Escambia County cases over 500

(WKRG) – The Florida Dept. of Health’s dashboard indicates a 4th death in Okaloosa County related to COVID-19.

Additionally, Escambia County is at 504 cases which is more than any other Florida counties within our viewing area.

For more details and a breakdown of counties in Florida click this link.

