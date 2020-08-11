FDOH: 27-year-old woman one of 18 new COVID-19 deaths in NWFL​

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday released new statistics, showing 267 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida.
The statistics showed 18 new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Florida, including the death of a 27-year-old woman from Okaloosa County.
These are following deaths reported by the FDOH on Tuesday:
Escambia County (11 new deaths, 131 total)
— Woman, 82
— Man, 82
— Woman, 85
— Man, 87
— Man, 70
— Woman, 86
— Woman, 66
— Woman, 59
— Man, 80
— Man, 73
Santa Rosa County: (Two new deaths, 40 total):
— Woman, 67
— Man, 86
Okaloosa County: (Four new deaths, 45 total):
— Woman, 70
— Woman, 87
— Man, 45
— Woman, 27
Walton County: (One new death, 16 total):
— Man, 86
FDOH also reported 5,831 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Florida has now had more than 542,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,550 deaths since the pandemic began.
