FDOH: 27-year-old woman one of 18 new COVID-19 deaths in NWFL​

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday released new statistics, showing 267 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida.

The statistics showed 18 new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Florida, including the death of a 27-year-old woman from Okaloosa County.

These are following deaths reported by the FDOH on Tuesday:

Escambia County (11 new deaths, 131 total)

— Woman, 82

— Man, 82

— Woman, 85

— Man, 87

— Man, 70

— Woman, 86

— Woman, 66

— Woman, 59

— Man, 80

— Man, 73

Santa Rosa County: (Two new deaths, 40 total):

— Woman, 67

— Man, 86

Okaloosa County: (Four new deaths, 45 total):

— Woman, 70

— Woman, 87

— Man, 45

— Woman, 27

Walton County: (One new death, 16 total):

— Man, 86

FDOH also reported 5,831 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Florida has now had more than 542,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,550 deaths since the pandemic began.

