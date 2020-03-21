FDH: Two New Deaths Related to COVID-19 in state, 658 cases

Today, as of 11 a.m., there are 658 total** Florida cases says FDH.
Two people have died in COVID-19 related deaths. One in Broward County and one in Duval County.
New Florida cases include:
- 95 additional positive COVID-19 cases (93 Florida residents and 2 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
- There are currently 603 positive cases in Florida residents and 55 positive cases in non-Florida residents.
