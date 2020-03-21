FDH: Two New Deaths Related to COVID-19 in state, 658 cases

MOBILE, Alabama — At this time, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) does not provide or recommend COVID-19 testing for employees returning to work after illness. Patients who have been ill and isolating at home should follow these Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommendations:

You can leave home after these three things have happened: • You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND