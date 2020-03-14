FDH confirms death of 77-year-old from previously announced COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Florida Dept. of Health has confirmed the death of a 77-year-old in Lee County from COVID-19.

The confirmation was made on Twitter:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories