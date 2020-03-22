FDH: 830 COVID-19 cases reported, death toll at 13

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Florida Department of Health reported 830 cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as a rise in the death toll to 13.

Breakdown of case numbers in Northwest Florida:

Escambia County- 1

Okaloosa County- 12

Santa Rosa County- 3

