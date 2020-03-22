FDH: 830 COVID-19 cases reported, death toll at 13

The Florida Department of Health reported 830 cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as a rise in the death toll to 13.
Breakdown of case numbers in Northwest Florida:
Escambia County- 1
Okaloosa County- 12
Santa Rosa County- 3
LATEST STORIES:
- Cloudy afternoon, warm week ahead
- Texas city forces grocery stores to go the extra step for social distancing
- RUDE AWAKENING: Homeowner wakes up after an SUV plows through her roof in Escambia County, Fla.
- Anheuser-Busch distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19
- PHOTOS: Quiet, slow weekend for the Las Vegas Strip amid mandatory shutdown