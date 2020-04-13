FDA to allow decontaminating N95 respirators

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the use of a decontamination system for N95 respirators.

The FDA says more than 6,000 hospitals already have the decontamination system produced by advanced sterilization products. In total, they could clean about 4 million respirators per day.

This is the third such emergency authorization from the FDA this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories