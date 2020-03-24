FBI warns about phishing scams over coronavirus and economic stimulus checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, we reported how the FBI is warning people about malicious websites and apps offering to give you information about coronavirus. Those websites and apps could lock down your devices until you pay a ransom.

The FBI is also warning about another kind of scam–email phishing scams over coronavirus and economic stimulus checks.

The agency says to look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government. While there has been talk of stimulus checks in the news, they have not been approved by Congress, and government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money.

Those same types of phishing emails might also try to get your information for charitable contributions, or fake cures and vaccines, among others.

The FBI says never give up your personal information in an unsolicited email, and don’t click on attachments in an email sent from people you don’t recognize.

If you recognize a scam, you can report it to the FBI at their internet crime website, IC3.gov.

LATEST STORIES: