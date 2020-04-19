Father of 5 dies from coronavirus on his twin daughters’ 10th birthday, family says

Coronavirus

by: WPIX Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A New York family is devastated after a father of five died from COVID-19 on his twin daughters’ 10th birthday.

Rolando “Sonny” Aravena died last week at age 44 in New Windsor, New York, where he built a life with his wife and their five children.

Aravena, a field technician for Verizon, first showed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 19, a week after he was sent to work at a hospital in Manhattan.

After experiencing a fever, chills and muscle aches, Aravena called the coronavirus hotline. His wife, Melody, said he waited on hold for about five hours before being scheduled for a test on March 26.

While waiting for a test, Melody said her husband’s condition worsened over the week. He went to urgent care clinics and an emergency room, but was given an inhaler and told to self-quarantine at home.

“The doctors sent him away three times…even with an oxygen level of 89,” Melody wrote on Instagram.

On March 29, she realized her husband was having trouble breathing and drove him to the emergency room at Orange Regional Medical Center.

He passed away hours later, and Melody shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories