Fast Signs in Mobile, Daphne jumping on trend to honor graduating seniors

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Graduating seniors aren’t getting the sendoff they’re used to this year. In response, several sign manufacturers have found ways to recognize these students.

“We’re just happy to be able to do something positive in this uncertain time that we’re in right now,” said Pauline McKean, owner of Fast Signs in Daphne and Mobile. All “senior signs” are 25 percent off.

Parents, schools and local businesses have been reaching out to get signs honoring high school seniors and blown-up versions of seniors portraits.

Two large signs are already up on the Eastern Shore. One at Bayside, and another to recognize students at Fairhope High School.

“I talked to one lady for like 25 minutes the other day. She just wanted to do something so special for her son,” McKean said. “It’s a warm fuzzy. Seeing their picture, knowing that they’re graduating, potentially going to work or college, and we just need to put some happiness in ’em right now.”

If you want a sign – call Fast Signs at (251) 410-7446.

