Fast Signs in Mobile, Daphne jumping on trend to honor graduating seniors

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Graduating seniors aren’t getting the sendoff they’re used to this year. In response, several sign manufacturers have found ways to recognize these students.

“We’re just happy to be able to do something positive in this uncertain time that we’re in right now,” said Pauline McKean, owner of Fast Signs in Daphne and Mobile. All “senior signs” are 25 percent off.

Parents, schools and local businesses have been reaching out to get signs honoring high school seniors and blown-up versions of seniors portraits.

Two large signs are already up on the Eastern Shore. One at Bayside, and another to recognize students at Fairhope High School.

“I talked to one lady for like 25 minutes the other day. She just wanted to do something so special for her son,” McKean said. “It’s a warm fuzzy. Seeing their picture, knowing that they’re graduating, potentially going to work or college, and we just need to put some happiness in ’em right now.”

If you want a sign – call Fast Signs at (251) 410-7446.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories