Family wants to make changes to COVID-19 hospital restrictions

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is wanting to make a change after her cousin died in the hospital alone.

Melita White, a Flomaton mother, was in the hospital for a hip replacement surgery in May. Due to complications from the surgery, she had to stay several additional weeks in the hospital.

Her family was only able to see her a ‘handful of times’ in person because of COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital. White died alone 41 days after her surgery.

Hospitals across the nation have enacted no visitation policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her cousin says she believes if her family could have visited her more inside of her room, the outcome may have been different.

“It just gives me a purpose. I started Melita’s Law, it’s a petition. We’re going to go as far as we can with it. I think it’s inhumane – I just think it’s un-American someone could sit in the hospital dying, sick and you not allow a family member in there,” said Alisa Hart, White’s cousin.

Hart created a petition to prevent other families from having to go through her family’s pain.

She says even if it doesn’t change anything, she wants to spread awareness.

