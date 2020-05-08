Family of nurses lift each other up during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s Nurse Appreciation Week and a Baldwin County family has a lot to be thankful for.

Three generations of nurses are on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re lifting each other up through tough times.

“I am so happy that I have so many nurses in my family,” said Frankie Hyde, who retired at the end of 2019.

At 86-years-old she is retired after spending her entire life taking care of others. Her daughters, daughter-in-law and granddaughters are all on the same career path.

“It brings tears to my eyes it really does. I think it’s so necessary that we let them know just how much we appreciate them,” she said.

COVID-19 has been a challenge for this family of nurses, but through it all they lean on each other for comfort and guidance.

“We understand what’s it’s like going through it with each other so it’s nice to have someone I can call whenever I’m feeling down or depressed, or scared or whatever,” said Penny Blake, Frankie’s daughter.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories