Family: McIntosh man dies from COVID-19, “He drove himself to the hospital and never left”

McINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Keith Taylor, 33, died on March 30 after driving himself to the hospital 10 days earlier, according to his cousin Ashley Chestang.

He is the first recorded COVID-19 death in Washington County.

Chestang says she and Taylor grew up across the street from each other, and have been like siblings ever since they were kids. She says Taylor had been diagnosed with diabetes when he was a child, but had otherwise been healthy.

Chestang is urging people to stay home. We’ll have more of her message tonight on News 5 at 9 and 10.

