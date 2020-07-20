Family, friends of first grade teacher in medically induced coma following COVID-19 diagnosis asking for prayers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Loved ones of Misty McKee, a first-grade teacher at Dodge Elementary school are asking for prayers this week.

McKee is in a medically induced coma following a positive COVID-19 test from earlier this month, according to her best friend Monica Solomon, who’s acting as the family spokesperson for the time being.

“It just progressed from there, from the sinus infection to the… positive COVID test, and then bilateral pneumonia,” Solomon told us in a FaceTime interview.

Solomon said McKee is a “strong Christian woman,” and says the family is grateful for the community’s prayers and support thus far.

