Family, friends honor former Moon Pie Minute reporter who passed away from COVID-19-related symptoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As family and friends deal with the loss of Rennie Brabner, a former reporter for Moon Pie Minute, from COVID-19- related symptoms; they plan to honor him even though they’re unable to all be together due to social distancing guidelines.

They ask everyone to honor Brabner Saturday evening between 6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. You can do so by stepping out onto your porch or sidewalk and raising a toast in honor of him.

If interested, family and friends say you can also walk or drive by the southeast corner of N. Conception and Adams to wave or honk at his wife, Mary Ann as she will be home under quarantine.

There are talks of placing a permanent memorial for Brabner in the neighborhood park. If you have any suggestions and/or would like to donate, Sarah Bohnenstiehl asks for you to please contact her.

