Fake news: Alabama Dept. of Public Health warning that viral COVID-19 post is false

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama is alerting residents that a chart widely posted on social media is misinformation. The ADPH says, “we would like to make it abundantly clear that this table was not published by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

The post calculates the “odds of not dying from COVID-19,” among other information and claims to be from the ADPH, which it is not, “to be as transparent as we can be, we have provided data to the public on our Data & Surveillance Dashboard…Unfortunately, that means that data can be used and misrepresented by others. Using these data in an incorrect manner creates erroneous assumptions.”

Here’s the full post from the Alabama Department of Public Health:

