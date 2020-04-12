Faith Time: Easter 2020 remotely

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Ricky Watt talks to us about celebrating Christianity’s most important holiday in a most unusual time. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: Easter is the most important observance in Christianity. What is your Easter message on a Sunday when, in most cases, churches are not having large gatherings in-person?

Guest: My message today is a message of hope. In these days of uncertainty and transition that none of this has caught God by surprise and that He knows where we are and what we are going through and He will see us through this.

Anchor: How has your church adapted to this crisis?

Guest: We have changed our approach to ministry by being the church outside of the walls of our building. We are utilizing social media to share daily messages of encouragement and regularly scheduled services as well. Our church family is checking on one another and especially our elderly. Some are providing meals for those in need and some are sewing surgical masks for medical professionals and first responders. I believe this has definitely broadened the scope of ministry for our church and we will never do ministry the same after the Coronavirus has gone.

Anchor: There’s an old trope about Christmas and Easter church guests but this is one of two services of the year were a lot of people who don’t normally attend a service go. How does the Coronavirus change that dynamic?

Guest: Usually at Easter, we invite our family and friends to come worship in our buildings but this year we are making our services and ministries more accessible than ever before. Last week we had one service with over 800 views and it would take us a month to have that many in attendance in our buildings.

Anchor: How do you bring new people to a congregation when there is no physical congregation at present?

Guest: I believe some people are very intimidated to come to our church buildings because they don’t think they have nice enough clothes, or they don’t think they are good enough to attend and I personally believe that these tactics the devil uses to keep people away. At most churches, they care more about your heart than the clothes you wear and most of us have a real awareness that we all have struggles and we all are in need of a Savior. This gives us a unique opportunity to minister the love of God to them right where they are and hopefully build a relationship with them that will lead them to Christ.