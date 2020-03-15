Faith Time: Coronavirus National Day of Prayer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The President declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer in the wake of the Coronavirus Crisis. Pastor Chris Williams with Yorktown Baptist Church in Mobile joins us to talk about it. Here’s a look at our conversation:
Anchor: What do you pray for in this time?
Guest: Courage, strength, peace, and the well being of all of God Children
Anchor: Another part of this is praying for the president and other leaders, what do you ask God to do to and for the leaders in this crisis?
Guest: Basically the same as anyone else but we also ask that God give him wisdom and knowledge to lead his people.
Anchor: Why is this time a good reminder of how fragile the world is and our need to turn to God?
Guest: the Bible declares that we are like grass, here today and gone tomorrow. Sometimes it takes destruction, devastation, and desperation for mankind to see just how important it is to have a good relationship with the Lord.
Anchor: How can we ask God for protection?
Guest: the model prayer found in Matthew 6:9-13 is the best place to start. It’s an example of how we should pray. When we follow God directives, we won’t go wrong
Anchor: What is the importance of prayer at a time like this?
Guest: prayer gives us the opportunity to talk to God on any subject knowing that He is in charge and can change any and everything. Prayer can give peace and comfort in times like these.
