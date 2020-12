FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — State Representative Joe Faust is in the ICU at Thomas Hospital, recovering from COVID-19. Faust represents Fairhope and told WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams that he went into the hospital on Wednesday.

Although he is in intensive care, Debbie Williams said he sounded like he was doing well when she spoke with him by phone on Monday afternoon. Faust told Debbie that he was getting very good treatment from the nurses and staff at Thomas.

